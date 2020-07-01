1/1
Waneta Duiser Lynch
1923 - 2020
Waneta Duiser Lynch

Waneta Duiser Lynch passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 at the age of 96. She was born on December 28, 1923 in North Manchester, Indiana, to Gladys and Russell Krieg, the fourth of five children.

Waneta was preceded in death by her first husband, Ron Duiser and her second husband, Ralph Lynch. She is survived and dearly loved by her son, Tom Duiser (Sara) and her daughter, Nancy Hill (John), her grandchildren, Alec Hill, McKenna Duiser, Peyton Duiser, Beth Hannan and Jeni Estrada and great-grandchildren Finn and Violet. She embraced and was lovingly embraced by Ralph's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are July 10 at 3:00 at Flanner Buchanan in Zionsville preceded by visitation from 1:00 to 3:00. A full obituary may be read at www.flannerbuchanan.com.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 1 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
JUL
10
Service
03:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
