Longwood, FL - Ward W. Elliott, age 87, formally of Indianapolis, IN, died peacefully in his sleep on June 27th, 2020 in Longwood, FL.



Ward was born on August 4, 1932 in Unionville, Indiana, one of eleven children born to Nelly and Ora Elliott. Ward worked steadily on his family's farm before and after school as a youth, which explains his extraordinary senses of drive, determination, and diligence. Much like his work ethic, his love of sports also began as a youth and continued throughout his lifetime.



After attending West Baden High School, he moved to Indianapolis and worked alongside several of his brothers at Indiana Gear Works. Ward was known by all to work multiple shifts many days per week. He worked at Indiana Gear Works for 39 years until his retirement at age 57 in 1989. It was in Indianapolis where he also met his cherished wife, Christine. Ward and Christine enjoyed a 65-year-long matrimony. They enjoyed the simplicity of life and spending countless time outside on the porch, tending the yard, or reading together.



After his young retirement, Ward became an avid golfer at Smock Golf Course, where he enjoyed leisurely games with good friends and family. During the last two years of his life, Ward and Christine were able to move to Lake Mary, Florida to be near some of their closest relatives, where quality time was continued to be spent together.



Ward's heart and love will live on through his wife, Christine; brother (Gene); son, Jeff (Bridget); daughter, Lisa (Dave); grandsons, Andrew (Chandler) and D.J.; granddaughter, Christine (James); and his lifelong friends.



Flowers can be sent to the Brosmer-Kemple Funeral Home in French Lick, Indiana.



The funeral service will be held (graveside) on July 11, 2020 at 2:30 PM at Ames Chapel in Paoli, Indiana.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ward Elliott's honor to the West Baden Sprudel Scholarship, which donates money every Spring to the class Salutatorian for college attendance purposes.









