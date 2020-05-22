Warren Oden
1970 - 2020
Warren Oden

Indianapolis - Warren Oden, owner of S and O Transportation, of Indianapolis was taken by the Lord in a tragic semi accident on Thursday, May 14, 2020. Warren is survived by his wife of 29 years, Stacey; his children, Abbey (25), Abree (22) and Carsen (21); his mother Tamara Oden-Reed; and his brothers Scott and Michael Oden. He is predeceased by his father, Jim Oden.

Warren was born in Bunker Hill, IN on June 17, 1970. He graduated from Lewis Cass High School in 1989. On March 2, 1991 Warren married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Stacey.

Warren was a phenomenal husband, father, and friend. He truly was a great man and rock for his family. He enjoyed family time, cooking, eating a good meal, and yard work. His smile and laugh were infectious. He gave his all in everything he did. Warren was a softball coach for over twelve years. It was impossible to spend more than a few minutes with him and not learn something. He was a member of Hope City Church and enjoyed volunteering in the nursery with his wife.

Due to the current crisis, a private service for his family will be held in his honor. At a later date we hope to honor him with a celebration of his life, including a hog roast and square dancing for all.

And now these three remain; faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

1 Corinthians 13:13

Family Funeral Care, 5791 Rockville Rd. Indianapolis, IN is assisting the family.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Family Funeral Care Rockville West
5791 Rockville Road
Indianapolis, IN 46224
3173817100
