Plainfield - Warren A. (Robby) Robbins, 98, went to be with his Lord July 8, 2019, surrounded by family at Meadow Lakes , Mooresville, IN. Warren was born in Belleville, KS March 30, 1921 to Earl William and Frankie Jane (Thomas) Robbins. Warren was a "Minister of the Gospel". He preached his first sermon at the age of 18; his last at 97. Warren was officially ordained to Christian Ministry in Randall, KS in 1943. He obtained a BA from Manhattan Bible College, Manhattan, KS in 1944, a Bachelor of Divinity from The Christian Theological Seminary (Butler) in Indianapolis, IN in 1962. While a young ministerial student he was an itinerant minister, hitchhiking to preach to Kansas churches He traveled with his wife Margaret for two years recruiting students for the Bible College then settled in Indiana late 1940's. Warren served Christian Churches in both Monrovia and Jamestown, IN. He ministered to the Plainfield Christian Church for 20 years followed by the Christian Church Herrin, IL. He and Margaret helped found the Christian Church in Aurora, KY where they served for 25 years. Warren was a past President of the former Plainfield Ministerial Association. He served on boards at Eastern Christian and Milligan Colleges and on committees for the North American Christian Convention. Warren retired from employed ministry in his mid eighties. In recent years he preached at his retirement center. He served as an elder of the Hazelwood Christian Church. Warren was preceded in death by his beloved wife of over 66 years, Margaret Louise Robbins, his precious daughter, Rebecca Joanne Cole; great-grandson, Chase Douglas Varvil. Warren is survived by his daughters, Kathryn (Ron) Arrington, Jan (Doug) Varvil; grandchildren, Dustin (Wendy) Varvil, Ian Cole, Ben (Lyndsey) Varvil, Jake (Erin) Cole, Katie Cole Miller; great-grandchildren: Braden, Nadine, Tyler, Lillian, Finnian, Ethan, Tristan, Madelyn, Oliver and his son-in-law Chuck Cole. As in life, Warren continues in death to give of himself. Warren generously donated his body to the Anatomical Education Program at IU School of Medicine. This gift will contribute significantly to the advancement of health science education. Donations to honor Warren go to his earthly church: Hazelwood Christian Church, 9947 S. County Road 0, Clayton, IN 46118. Memorial services will be at Hazelwood Christian Church at 11:30 am on Saturday, July 27, 2019, where friends may call at the church on Saturday from 9:30 am until service time at 11:30 am. Arrangements Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Hampton Gentry Funeral Home : Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 21, 2019