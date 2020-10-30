1/
Warren Uriah Tetrick Jr.
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Warren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Warren Uriah Tetrick Jr.

Indianapolis - Warren Uriah Tetrick Jr., 65, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, he wanted to be cremated.

A private service will be given with only the immediate family members in attendance.

Warren was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 30, 1955, the fifth son of Warren and Florene Tetrick.

Warren served in the Navy for nine years as a Boiler Technician and teacher before being honorably discharged. While in the Navy, he traveled all over the world, going to beautiful and exotic place that most of us can only dream about.

Warren enjoyed life, spending time with his family, traveling, riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping, playing his weekly card game with friends, woodworking, and watching his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.

Warren was a carpenter most of his life, doing construction, building and remodeling houses, and troubleshooting where needed.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen Jay, and his sister-in-law Diane Tetrick.

Survivors include his brothers Michael (Cynthia), Marvin and Darrell (Robin), plus extended family members and friends.

We love you. You will be greatly missed.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star on Oct. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved