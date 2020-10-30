Warren Uriah Tetrick Jr.



Indianapolis - Warren Uriah Tetrick Jr., 65, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. In accordance with his wishes, he wanted to be cremated.



A private service will be given with only the immediate family members in attendance.



Warren was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on March 30, 1955, the fifth son of Warren and Florene Tetrick.



Warren served in the Navy for nine years as a Boiler Technician and teacher before being honorably discharged. While in the Navy, he traveled all over the world, going to beautiful and exotic place that most of us can only dream about.



Warren enjoyed life, spending time with his family, traveling, riding his motorcycle, fishing, camping, playing his weekly card game with friends, woodworking, and watching his favorite NFL team, the Green Bay Packers.



Warren was a carpenter most of his life, doing construction, building and remodeling houses, and troubleshooting where needed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Allen Jay, and his sister-in-law Diane Tetrick.



Survivors include his brothers Michael (Cynthia), Marvin and Darrell (Robin), plus extended family members and friends.



We love you. You will be greatly missed.









