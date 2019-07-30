|
Wayman Milton Mahan
Greenfield - Wayman Milton Mahan passed away on July 28, 2019 at Hancock Regional Hospice in Greenfield, IN. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 10:30 AM Friday, August 2, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church in Rushville, IN, with Father James Brockmeier will preside. Friends are welcome to visit from 3-7 PM on Thursday, August 1 in Moster Mortuary, Rushville where the Rosary will be recited at 2:30 PM. Burial will be in the Calvary Cemetery in Rushville.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 30, 2019