Wayne A. Jones

Wayne A. Jones Obituary
Wayne A. Jones

Fishers - Wayne A. Jones of Fishers passed away on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at the age of 85. Wayne was born September 23, 1934 in Tell City, Indiana to Catherine (Peter) and Taylor Jones.

Wayne received his BS from Butler University. He served in the US Army in Korea. He played Santa Claus in the Indianapolis Area for 45 years and was a volunteer for the Republican Party Precinct. He was a Eucharistic Minister, Finance Committee Chairman, a member of the Voluntary Advisory Corp and a wedding and services coordinator at St. Matthews Church. He is survived by his wife Rita (Olinger) of 59 years and his children Tony (Linda), Weston (Amy), Benjamin (Kristie), Bryant (Lori), John Paul Olinger (Leah), Lori Petrucciani (Tony), and ten grandchildren.

Showing will take place Monday, January 13 at 10am before 11am services at St. Matthews Church on East 56th Street. Flowers can be sent to St. Matthews Church or donations can be made to St. Vincent's de Paul or your .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
