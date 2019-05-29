Services
Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
105 W Pine St
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 873-3366
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Advent Lutheran Church
11250 N. Michigan Road
View Map
Service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:30 AM
Advent Lutheran Church
11250 N. Michigan Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wayne Kroemer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Alden Kroemer


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Wayne Alden Kroemer Obituary
Wayne Alden Kroemer

Zionsville - 88, passed away on Friday, May 24, 2019. Born June 6, 1930, in Fort Wayne, he was the son of the late Oscar and Pearl Kroemer. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Barbara Wakefield Kroemer; children, William Wayne (Bethany) Kroemer, Anne Laurie (Darcey) Elmore, Kurt David (Mary) Kroemer, and Ellen Elizabeth (Gary) Coval; 11 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Service is 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, Advent Lutheran Church, 11250 N. Michigan Road. Visitation is from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at. the church. Burial will follow at Zionsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Advent Lutheran Church, Concordia Theological Seminary in Fort Wayne, or the IU or Purdue Cancer Research Foundations. For extended obituary, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flanner Buchanan – Zionsville
Download Now