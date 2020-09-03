1/1
Wayne Brandel Miller
Wayne Brandel Miller

Indianapolis - Wayne Brandel Miller

81, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on September 1, 2020. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 35 years. He was preceded in death by son, Jerry Miller and grandson, Adam Tyler. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Gerda P. Miller; daughter, Amanda "Mandy" Tyler; step-daughter, Sylvia (Ron) Hungerford; grandchildren; Elizabeth, Jeremy, Brooklyn, Amanda Montgomery, Zachary, Blayne, Oren and Olivia; step-grandchildren; Douglas and Erica Hungerford; brother, Miles Miller and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11 am at Floral Park Cemetery. Online condolences at www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Sep. 3 to Sep. 5, 2020.
