Deacon Wayne Davis
Greenfield - Deacon Wayne Davis entered eternal rest on July 14, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born the fifth of five children to Odie and Exie Davis on July 20, 1944 in Indianapolis. He married Darlene (Welty) on July 13, 1968, and she survives. Also surviving are daughters Teresa Heffernan (David) of New Palestine, Christie Murphy (Dan) of Greenfield, Debbi Davis of Indianapolis, Becki Fleischer (Ari) of New York, Susanna Blair (Ken) of Kentucky, 11 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, brother Samuel Devoe Davis, sisters Pauline Clark and Bettie Harris, numerous nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Inez Martin, brothers- in- law William Clark and Charles Harris, and nephews Randy and Ron Martin.
Deacon Wayne graduated from Indiana State University and Indiana University School of Law. Throughout his career he worked as an instructor at Mankato State University, executive director of the Indiana State Election Board, Deputy Secretary of State, Indiana Securities Commissioner, private practice attorney, managing partner for the law firm of Henderson, Daily, Withrow, and Devoe, and parish life coordinator at St. Michael Catholic Church in Greenfield.
It was in his service to the Church that Deacon Wayne found his true calling. He was generous with his time, talent, and treasure, serving on numerous boards, commissions, and committees at his home parishes of St. Therese of the Little Flower in Indianapolis, and later St. Michael in Greenfield. Deacon Wayne served in numerous capacities with Presentation Ministries, and he especially enjoyed teaching classes at the annual Bible Institute held at Xavier University in Cincinnati. In 2008, Deacon Wayne fulfilled his highest ambition when he was ordained to the permanent diaconate for the Archdiocese of Indianapolis. He served as deacon at St. Michael from the time of his ordination until his recent retirement. Deacon Wayne was known by parishioners for his warm smile, infectious laugh, and kind heart. As a deacon he also embarked on a ministry at New Castle Correctional Facility, where he found great joy in administering the sacraments of the Church, along with his own compassion, to those considered to be "the least of these." Deacon Wayne's wisdom, compassion, sense of humor, and love for Jesus and His Church will provide an enduring legacy for all who knew and loved him.
"His master said to him, 'Well done, good and faithful servant; you have been faithful over a little, I will set you over much; enter into the joy of your master.' " (Matthew, 25:21)
Deacon Wayne's family would like to thank the staff at Suburban Home Health, Hancock Regional Hospital, and Stillinger Family Funeral Home for providing outstanding care and comfort during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 519 Jefferson Blvd., Greenfield, Indiana 46140. Reception of the Body Service and Rosary Service will begin at 3:00 pm; Vigil Service with Deacon Mike East officiating will begin at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the church, with Archbishop Charles Thompson officiating. Burial immediately following the funeral at Calvary Cemetery, Indianapolis.
Memorial contributions may be sent directly to the St. Michael Catholic Church Capital Campaign, 519 Jefferson Blvd, Greenfield, Indiana 46140 or to Pope Paul VI Deacon Formation Endowment, c/o Catholic Archdiocese of Indianapolis, 1400 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, Indiana 46202.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 17, 2019