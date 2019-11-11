|
Wayne Edward Overturf
Indianapolis - Passed away peacefully in Indianapolis, Indiana on November 7, 2019. Wayne was born to Georgia Mae (Schottmueller) and Vernon E. Overturf on August 30, 1944. He is preceded in death by his parents and his brother Vernon R. Overturf.
Wayne graduated from Butler University after attending Indiana University prior to serving his country in the Vietnam War. Wayne was a proud Brother of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity and was a member of the Housing Corporation Board for Indiana University.
In 1969, shortly after his return from Vietnam, Wayne married Judith Elen (Madorin). They traveled and lived together as newlyweds in Germany where he was stationed after Vietnam. Wayne and Judy celebrated 50 years of marriage this past July with family and friends. Wayne was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church for nearly 25 years.
Wayne had a long and distinguished military career achieving the rank of Colonel and retiring after serving as the Aviation Brigade Commander of the 38th Infantry Division of the Indiana Army National Guard. Wayne who always preached that "takeoffs are optional, but landings are mandatory" was passionate about flying helicopters, having earned the call sign "feisty" for his general demeanor as a pilot, leader, and commander. Wayne received many honors and accolades for his many years of service and was honored for his service on September 7, 2019 as one of the honorees on Indy Honor Flight 31, receiving the gratitude and the proper welcome home that he did not receive in 1969.
After retiring from the National Guard, Wayne earned his teaching license and was a permanent substitute teacher with Indianapolis Public Schools and enjoyed teaching and mentoring Indianapolis' future. He also worked for UPS as a center manager of the Castleton location for more than twenty years where he mentored and led fellow military veterans.
Wayne received the honor of being named a Sagamore of the Wabash in part due to his years of military service as well as his dedication to the 500 Festival where he helped coordinate the Mini Marathon and the 500 Festival Parade for many years. He was also a member of the Indianapolis Service Club.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Judith Elen Overturf; his daughters, Justine Overturf Singh (Regg) and Whitney Overturf Brooks; his son, Weston (Wes) Erick Overturf (Amy); his sister Judy Campbell (John); and many nieces and nephews. Wayne is also survived by his grandchildren, Ryker, Mathis, Trinity (TES), Ainsley, Halleigh, Brody, and Reese, to which he was affectionately known as "Saba".
Services for Wayne will be at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 8115 Oaklandon Rd, Indianapolis, IN 46236 at 12:30 p.m., Friday, November, 15, with visitation from 11:30 a.m. until services and a burial with full military honors to follow. In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions in Wayne's memory may be made to: Holy Cross Lutheran Church or the Indy Honor Flight.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019