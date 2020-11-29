Wayne Gillespie
Indianapolis - Carl "Wayne" Gillespie, 79, of Indianapolis, IN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 28, 2020. His infectious smile was a bright light to all who knew him. Wayne was born in Humansville, MO, to Robert and Vera (Birdsong) Gillespie on September 25, 1941. He was one of three children; his sister Roberta (Charlie) Roundtree survives. He attended Ozark Bible College where he met his bride, Helen Roberts; the two were married on August 20, 1961, in Nebo, MO.
Over nearly 6 decades together, Wayne worked at several companies, but his legacy is built upon his relationship with the Lord. Wayne and Helen have been faithful servants in a number of churches over the years, beginning with a church in Fairplay, MO, where Wayne served in a weekend preaching ministry. The young family moved to Salina, KS, where he was an elder at Salina Heights Christian Church. During these early days, their family grew through the addition of three boys, David, Brent and Corey (Carla) Gillespie. They have also been blessed with 5 grandchildren, Gregory and Thomas Gillespie, and Emalee, Mackenzie and Owen Gillespie.
Wayne and his family moved to Hendricks County, IN, in 1976, where Wayne faithfully served as an elder at Northview Christian Church in Danville and Kingsway Christian Church in Avon. For the last two decades, Wayne and Helen have loved worshipping and serving at Chapel Rock Christian Church in Indianapolis. Wayne loved years of hosting interns at their home, singing in the choir, calling on friends within the church and teaching Sunday school. Wayne loved the Lord and loved people, and that showed in each and every aspect of his life. Wayne never knew a stranger.
Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Vera, his brother Charles, and son Brent. Services will be held at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, IN, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitations will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Fred Rodkey officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's honor to Ozark Christian College (Joplin, MO) or Chapel Rock Christian Church (Indianapolis, IN). Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com
.