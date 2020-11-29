1/
Wayne Gillespie
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wayne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wayne Gillespie

Indianapolis - Carl "Wayne" Gillespie, 79, of Indianapolis, IN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on November 28, 2020. His infectious smile was a bright light to all who knew him. Wayne was born in Humansville, MO, to Robert and Vera (Birdsong) Gillespie on September 25, 1941. He was one of three children; his sister Roberta (Charlie) Roundtree survives. He attended Ozark Bible College where he met his bride, Helen Roberts; the two were married on August 20, 1961, in Nebo, MO.

Over nearly 6 decades together, Wayne worked at several companies, but his legacy is built upon his relationship with the Lord. Wayne and Helen have been faithful servants in a number of churches over the years, beginning with a church in Fairplay, MO, where Wayne served in a weekend preaching ministry. The young family moved to Salina, KS, where he was an elder at Salina Heights Christian Church. During these early days, their family grew through the addition of three boys, David, Brent and Corey (Carla) Gillespie. They have also been blessed with 5 grandchildren, Gregory and Thomas Gillespie, and Emalee, Mackenzie and Owen Gillespie.

Wayne and his family moved to Hendricks County, IN, in 1976, where Wayne faithfully served as an elder at Northview Christian Church in Danville and Kingsway Christian Church in Avon. For the last two decades, Wayne and Helen have loved worshipping and serving at Chapel Rock Christian Church in Indianapolis. Wayne loved years of hosting interns at their home, singing in the choir, calling on friends within the church and teaching Sunday school. Wayne loved the Lord and loved people, and that showed in each and every aspect of his life. Wayne never knew a stranger.

Wayne is proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Vera, his brother Charles, and son Brent. Services will be held at Conkle Funeral Home in Avon, IN, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Visitations will begin at 11 a.m. and the service will begin at 1pm with Pastor Fred Rodkey officiating. Graveside service will immediately follow at West Ridge Park Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN. Memorial contributions may be made in Wayne's honor to Ozark Christian College (Joplin, MO) or Chapel Rock Christian Church (Indianapolis, IN). Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Visitation
11:00 AM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
01:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Graveside service
West Ridge Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Conkle Funeral Home, Avon Chapel - Avon
76 North Avon Avenue
Avon, IN 46123
(317) 272-4600
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved