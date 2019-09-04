Services
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
317-392-2555
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Freeman Family Funeral Homes
819 S. Harrison St.
Shelbyville, IN 46176
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Church
7025 ECR 100 N
Shelbyville, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Zion Evangelical Church
7025 ECR 100 N
Shelbyville, IN
View Map
Wayne Hertsel Carmony


1931 - 2019
Wayne Hertsel Carmony Obituary
Wayne Hertsel Carmony

Manilla - Wayne Hertsel Carmony, 88, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Ashford Place Health Campus in Shelbyville.

He was born July 7, 1931, in Manilla, the son of David Ezra and Olive Louise (Hertsel) Carmony. On August 26, 1962, he married his wife of 57 years, Marjorie Lois Johnson, and she survives.

In addition to Marjorie, Wayne is survived by his nephews, David Carmony and wife, MaryAnne, of Anderson, Bob Carmony and wife, Robin, of Shelbyville, and Thom Carmony and wife, Vicki, of Anderson; nieces, Joan Semenuk and husband, Nick, of Yarmouth, Maine, and Anne Vaprin and husband, David, of Indianapolis; and many great and great-great nieces and nephews, who are very important to them.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warren Carmony; sisters, LaVonne Carmony, Clarine Webster and Bernetta Rouse; and nephews, Jon Webster and Mark Webster.

He was a member of the Zion Evangelical Church.

Wayne graduated in 1949 from Shelbyville High School, and received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture from Purdue University in 1957.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955, serving during the Korean War in Vietnam.

Wayne was a lifelong farmer.

He and Marjorie loved traveling all over the world.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, September 6, 2019 at Freeman Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Carmony-Ewing Chapel, 819 S. Harrison St. in Shelbyville and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Zion Evangelical Church, 7025 ECR 100 N, Shelbyville.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church, with Pastor Brad Schultz officiating.

Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in Shelbyville.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Zion Evangelical Church.

Online condolences may be shared with Wayne's family at www.freemanfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
