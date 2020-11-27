Wayne Joseph Pfeiffer
Indianpolis - Wayne Joseph Pfeiffer, 65, passed away on November 26, 2020. A resident of Indianapolis he was born on December 11, 1954 in Indianapolis, to the late Ernest J. and Elizabeth "Betty" Mae Pfeiffer.
Wayne leaves behind to treasure his memory, his siblings, Sue Ann (Mike) Delaney, Therese (Mark) Schoettle and Larry (Linda R.) Pfeiffer; several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 3, at G. H. Herrmann Madison Avenue Funeral Home, 5141 Madison Avenue. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 4, at St. Jude Catholic Church, 5353 McFarland Road, Indianapolis, with additional visitation from 9:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Roncalli High School Athletics Department.
