Wayne N. Meadows
Indianapolis - Wayne Norman Meadows, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born January 11, 1928 in Marshall, North Carolina to Bidge and Madie Meadows. He is survived by two brothers, several nieces and nephews residing in other states and nephew, Clifton Meadows of Franklin, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Dean. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more information.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.