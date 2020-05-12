Wayne N. Meadows
Wayne N. Meadows

Indianapolis - Wayne Norman Meadows, of Indianapolis, passed away on April 27, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born January 11, 1928 in Marshall, North Carolina to Bidge and Madie Meadows. He is survived by two brothers, several nieces and nephews residing in other states and nephew, Clifton Meadows of Franklin, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Dean. Visit www.flannerbuchanan.com for more information.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 12 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
