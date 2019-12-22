Services
More Obituaries for Wayne Reeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wayne Reeves


1944 - 2019
Wayne Reeves Obituary
Wayne Reeves

Avon - Wayne T. Reeves, 75, of Avon, passed away December 21, 2019. He was born July 28, 1944 to the late Arthur and June (Decker) Reeves in Watseka, IL. He was an operating engineer for RH Marlin for over 20 years retiring in 2008 Wayne enjoyed music and dancing and spending time at the lake with family and friends. He is survived by his wife Jackie (Dellinger) Reeves; a son, Andrew Reeves; three daughters, Carrie (Kevin) Sandidge; Erin (Brack) Benge; and Jennifer (JJ) Iovino; a brother, Danny (Stephanie) Reeves; 11 grandchildren and a great granddaughter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Dec. 22 to Dec. 25, 2019
