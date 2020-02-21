|
|
Wayne Rush, 65, passed peacefully at home February 19, surrounded by family. The youngest son of Theo and Edna Rush, he was born in Beech Grove, Indiana. Following four years in the U.S. Marine Corps, where his active service took him abroad to Okinawa and other military stations, and two in the Marine Corps Reserve, Wayne launched a successful career as a general contractor. Earning a reputation as a master craftsman, Wayne and his hand-picked crews served as specialty builders and framers for a broad variety of major clients and custom homes, with homes featuring intricate ceiling and dentil moulding, trey ceilings, floating staircases, built-in furniture, and other unique features. He and his older brother Jacce built a French trader's cabin using period hand tools for the Children's Museum of Indianapolis. Wayne built or framed several custom homes in the 15,000-22,000 sq. ft. range, including homes for former Governor Mitch Daniels, former Lilly CEO Randall Tobias and Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, riding motorcycles, had his private pilot's license, SCUBA certification, and enjoyed hunting and boating. Wayne was known as a caring and generous person, quietly helping others in many ways, including founding a non-profit organization called Light for the Children which served as a lasting positive example to his family, friends and colleagues. Wayne was preceded in death by his parents and brother Jacce. He is survived by his wife Susan, four adult children Sabrina Rush and Derek Rush of Nashville, TN and their mother Sheila Rush, Sean Puls of Indianapolis, and Allan Puls of Portland, OR; older brother Jonne (Charlene) of Bradenton, FL; older sisters Francis Rush of Evansville and Jamie Snyder (Michael) of Indianapolis; nieces and nephews Jana Jo Arnold; Sandy Rush, Shenan Rush, Michael Rush, James Rush; Bo, Ray, and Cassity Gardner, and Winston Snyder. A loving husband, father, friend and humanitarian, Wayne set a positive, quiet example that reflected his Christian beliefs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Wayne's name to the , the Indiana Cancer Support Community or the Fisher House Foundation. While services are private, an open visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23 from 2-3PM at Simplicity Funeral Care, 125 W. Sycamore St. Zionsville, IN 46077, for anyone who would like to pay their respects.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020