Wayne Russell Dell
1935 - 2020
Wayne Russell Dell

Indianapolis - Wayne Russell Dell, age 85, of Indianapolis, Indiana passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020. Wayne was born March 19, 1935 to Mary and Everett Dell at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis,. He attended Wayne Township schools graduating from Ben Davis High School. He was a proud IU grad with BS, MS and a Specialist degree in Education. While an IU student Wayne rode the Little 500 and continued bicycling by participating in the Hilly 100 and marched in the Marching 100 at IU. He was an educator in Wayne and Pike Township. He served in the Air Force, retiring as Lieutenant Colonel. Wayne met Jane Barrett at IU, married and reared 4 children together, Mary Lynn, Nancy, James and Robert. Those 4 brought David, James, Debbie and Barbara to the family to love. He was especially grateful and proud for 8 grandchildren: Laura and John Vandermeulen, Kelsey and Cara Davis, Kyle and Kody Dell and Gabriel and Nico Dell and 2 great grandchildren Brielle Davis and Adalyn Dell. Visitation will be Thursday, August 6 from 6 - 8 pm at Family Funeral Care. Funeral services will be Friday, August 7 at 11 am at the funeral home. Burial will be at West Ridge Cemetery.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.familyfuneralcareindy.com for the Dell family.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Family Funeral Care
AUG
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Family Funeral Care
