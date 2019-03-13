|
|
Wayne Stine
Greenfield - M. Wayne Stine, age 76 of Morristown passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Hancock Regional Hospice. He was born August 14, 1942 in Greenfield to the late Millard J. and Beulah (Huckleberry) Stine.
He married Shirley (Haynie) Stine on September 28, 1963. He attended the 1st Church of the Nazarene, loved square dancing and bowling. He was a long-time member of the Riley Wranglers.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; son, Robert (Katja) Stine; daughters, Tina Lopez and Sherry Simmons; grandchildren, Bradley Stine, Travis Simmons and Gary Lopez. Millard is preceded in death by his parents; grandsons, Trent Simmons and Shawn Lopez; 1 brother and 1 sister.
Friends may call 4-8 pm, Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield, Indiana. Funeral 10 am, Friday March 15 at the funeral home with burial immediately following at Park Cemetery, Greenfield.
Online condolences may be shared at www.stillingerfamily.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 13, 2019