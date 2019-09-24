|
|
Wayne T. Dye
Charlottesville - Wayne T. Dye, age 80, of Charlottesville passed away Monday, September 23, 2019 at Community Heart and Vascular Hospital, Indianapolis. He was born August 6, 1939 in Ennis, Kentucky to the late John and Pauline (Adcock) Dye.
Wayne was a 1957 graduate of Charlottesville High School and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves. He married Judy (Brand) Dye on March 29, 1969. He retired from Ford Motor Company after 45 years of service as an inspector. Wayne was a long-time member of St. Michael Catholic Church where he served as lector, communion minister, and Parish Council. He enjoyed fishing, making fishing rods and was a member of the Brookville Lake Fishing Club. Wayne loved to travel and had many stories to share with anyone that would lend an ear.
In 2014 he received a Left Ventricle Assist Device due to congestive heart failure. He became a mentor for others considering the same device. He was very grateful to the entire LVAD team for the additional 5 years he was able to enjoy.
He is survived by his wife, Judy of Charlottesville; children, Shayne Dye and Kevin (Jennifer) Watts; sister, Yvonne Dye; 4 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents.
Friends may call 4-8 pm, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Stillinger Family Funeral Home, 1780 West Main Street, Greenfield. Mass of Christian Burial, 11 am, Friday, September 27 at St. Michael Catholic Church, 519 Jefferson Blvd, Greenfield, Indiana 46140 with Father Aaron Jenkins officiating. Burial immediately following at McCray Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Wayne's honor may be sent to Community Health Foundation LVAD Program, 7330 Shadeland Station, Ste 150, Indianapolis, Indiana 46252.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019