Wayne W. Wittry



Greenwood - Wayne W. Wittry, 85, of Greenwood passed away April 12, 2019. Born February 1, 1934 in Indianapolis, Wayne was the son of the late Leo and Elaine (Jarboe) Wittry. On July 29, 1961 he was united in marriage to Bernice M. (Zilson) Wittry and she preceded him in death on May 5, 2014.



Wayne was a devoted husband and father who always put his family first. He loved a good joke and enjoyed playing golf, boating, watching Indiana sports and being outdoors with family and friends.



Wayne proudly served his country in the United States Coast Guard for four years. He was a graduate of Cathedral High School and received a bachelor of science degree in business from Indiana University, Bloomington. Wayne spent more than 30 years climbing through the ranks in the insurance industry; in 2001 he retired as Executive Vice- President of Sales for Motor Transport Underwriters, Indianapolis.



Survivors include his four children, Toni (Ted, II) Steinmeyer of Kansas City, Kansas, Lance Wittry of Indianapolis, Darren Wittry of Greenwood, and Jan M. (Brian Royer) Wittry of Strongsville, Ohio; his sister, Lynne (Mike) Halloran of Greenwood; three grandchildren, Ted Steinmeyer III, Maggie Nelson, and Finn Royer; and his great grandson, Denny Nelson.



Family and friends will gather to celebrate the life of Wayne Wittry from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 26, 2019 in the Daniel F. O'Riley Funeral Home, 6107 S. East Street, Indianapolis. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at St. Mark Catholic Church, 535 E. Edgewood Ave., Indianapolis. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the American ; envelopes will be provided at the funeral home. Visit www.OrileyFuneralHome.com where you may express online condolences to the Wittry family. Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Apr. 20, 2019