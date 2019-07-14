|
Wendel Krober
Westfield - Wendel Krober, 77 of Westfield, passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Wendel was born December 25, 1941 in Anadarko, Oklahoma to the late Howard and Anita Finger Krober. He was a graduate of Greenville (IL) University and received his Master's Degree and Counseling Certification from Butler University.
Wendel was in public education for 41 years. He was a science teacher and guidance counselor at Fulton Junior High School and for over 30 years a counselor at Ben Davis High School.
Wendel served as President of the Wayne Township Classroom Teachers Association. He was a forming member of Indiana Professional Educators. He served on the pipe organ selection committee for St. Luke's United Methodist and on nine mission work teams using his construction skills. Wendel was a life member of the National Education Association and the Indiana Retired Teachers Association.
Wendel enjoyed woodworking, stained glass, and creating elaborate landscaping including a pond enjoyed by his grandchildren. He loved to travel and RV camping.
He often said the best memories in his life were time spent with family and grandchildren.
A service celebrating Wendel's life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 20 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. A reception from 2:00-4:00 p.m. will be in the fellowship hall for visitation and greeting the family.
Wendel is survived by his wife of 56 years, Kay; children, Lauri Krober, Lisa (Ritchie) Ware and Brian (Julie) Krober; grandchildren, Michael and Carter Leak, Brayden, Brynn and Karli Ware, Olivia and Claire Krober; brothers, Leslie (Peggy) Krober and Kent (Sandy) Krober; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Ben and Cindy Wills. He was preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Krober.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Avenue, Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, or the Cancer Support Ministry at St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 100 West 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46260. Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to sign the online guest register.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 14, 2019