|
|
Stewart
In Loving Memory of
Wendell R. Stewart, Jr.
Aug. 19, 1953- Mar. 3, 2013
If tears could build a
highway, and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven, and bring you back again. No farewell words were
spoken, no time to say
goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Our hearts still ache in sadness, and
secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you . . .
no one can ever know.
Love, Mom, and Family
.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019