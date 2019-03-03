Resources
Wendell R. Stewart, Jr.

Aug. 19, 1953- Mar. 3, 2013

If tears could build a

highway, and memories were a lane, we would walk right up to heaven, and bring you back again. No farewell words were

spoken, no time to say

goodbye, you were gone before we knew it, and only God knows why. Our hearts still ache in sadness, and

secret tears still flow, what it meant to lose you . . .

no one can ever know.

Love, Mom, and Family

Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 3, 2019
