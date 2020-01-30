|
|
Wendil Hughes
Martinsville - Wendil Hughes, 63, Martinsville died Wednesday, January 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Charlene; and a host of other family. Wendil retired from Pepsico in 2018 after 42 years. Visitation will be on Sunday, February 2nd from 2-6:00 pm at Neal & Summers Funeral Home in Martinsville. A service celebrating Wendil's life will on Monday, Feb. 3rd at 11:00 am and he will be laid to rest in West Newton Cemetery.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020