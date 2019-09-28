|
Wendy Albrecht
Carmel - Beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away on September 27, 2019, she was 52 years old. She was born on July 19, 1967 and was a graduate of Lawrence North High School. Wendy loved animals and was a talented equestrian. She competed for years, and won many competitions. During high school Wendy excelled as a gymnast, winning state titles all four years at Lawrence North. In recent years she had worked as a hair stylist at Blades in Castleton.
She will be deeply missed by her devoted family. She is survived by her sons, Riley and Reid Albrecht; parents, Larry (Mary) McVay and Pam (Jinx) Jenkins; brothers, Denny McVay and Rob (Brandy) Mc Vay; her long time companion, Brad Rider and former husband, Keith Albrecht.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Narthex, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 230 pm.
Friends may leave a message of condolence for the family or a memory of Wendy by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019