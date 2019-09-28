Services
ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
11411 N Michigan Road
Zionsville, IN 46077
317-873-4776
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
12:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Narthex
14598 Oak Ridge Rd
Carmel, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
2:30 PM
Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Narthex
14598 Oak Ridge Rd
Carmel, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Albrecht
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy Albrecht


1967 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy Albrecht Obituary
Wendy Albrecht

Carmel - Beloved mother, daughter, sister and friend passed away on September 27, 2019, she was 52 years old. She was born on July 19, 1967 and was a graduate of Lawrence North High School. Wendy loved animals and was a talented equestrian. She competed for years, and won many competitions. During high school Wendy excelled as a gymnast, winning state titles all four years at Lawrence North. In recent years she had worked as a hair stylist at Blades in Castleton.

She will be deeply missed by her devoted family. She is survived by her sons, Riley and Reid Albrecht; parents, Larry (Mary) McVay and Pam (Jinx) Jenkins; brothers, Denny McVay and Rob (Brandy) Mc Vay; her long time companion, Brad Rider and former husband, Keith Albrecht.

Visitation will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 12:30 pm-2:30 pm at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Narthex, 14598 Oak Ridge Rd, Carmel, IN 46032. A mass of Christian burial will follow at 230 pm.

Friends may leave a message of condolence for the family or a memory of Wendy by visiting www.arnmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of ARN Funeral and Cremation Services - Zionsville
Download Now