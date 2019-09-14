|
|
Wesley C. Jones
Indianapolis - Wesley C. Jones, born on Feb. 23, 1929, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Wes is survived by his children, Wesley Jones II and Linda (Fabio) Socarraz; his grandchildren, Leah (Bradley) Thompson, Lauren (Daniel) Crawford and Wendy (Sean) Riggs and his great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Thompson, Madelyn Thompson and Sean Wesley Riggs. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Christoff Jones, and his grandson, Wesley Jones III.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019