Resources
More Obituaries for Wesley Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wesley C. Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wesley C. Jones Obituary
Wesley C. Jones

Indianapolis - Wesley C. Jones, born on Feb. 23, 1929, died Monday, Sept. 9, 2019 at the age of 90. Wes is survived by his children, Wesley Jones II and Linda (Fabio) Socarraz; his grandchildren, Leah (Bradley) Thompson, Lauren (Daniel) Crawford and Wendy (Sean) Riggs and his great-grandchildren, Gabrielle Thompson, Madelyn Thompson and Sean Wesley Riggs. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Christoff Jones, and his grandson, Wesley Jones III.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wesley's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.