Wilbur C. Nickel
Indianapolis - Wilbur C. Nickel, (most often known as Nick or Wib), passed away on September 18, 2019. He was born in Arenzville, IL on February 4, 1925, to the late Charles and Esther (Gustafson) Nickel. The family moved to Carmel, IN in 1937, when Nick's father became the general manager of Lynnwood Farm. Nick graduated from Carmel High School and from Purdue University with a degree in Agriculture. He was hired in 1955 by Elanco, then a new agriculture division of Eli Lilly and Co. as one of its first four salesman. He retired in 1986 as the National Director of Sales for Animal Products. He had the opportunity to be a leader in the company and influence many young people. He served as President of the National Feed Ingredients Association, NFIA and served on the board of directors for the American Feed Ingredients Association, AFIA.
Nick married the love of his life, Emily Campbell in 1952. They moved with the company making friends wherever they went. They had 2 daughters, Ann (Schuck) and Amy (Lippard). After retiring in 1986, he was an active partner in his wife (Emily) and daughter's (Amy) interior design business, Nickel Interiors, Inc., where he kept the books and did all the tasks needed to keep things going.
His great loves in retirement were his four grandchildren. Nick and Emily had a beach condominium on Marco Island, Florida and loved to host family and friends there. Their favorite guests were the grandchildren where they taught them to play bridge and golf, always returning to the condo in time for the sunset. He leaves them with the knowledge that they were always unconditionally loved and cherished.
True to his giving spirit, in passing he continues to serve with his body donation to the Indiana University School of Medicine.
Nick was predeceased in death by his parents; brother George Nickel; sisters Alice Chitty and Dorothy Wheeler; and his son in law, Larry Schuck. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Emily (Campbell) Nickel; his daughters Ann Schuck; Amy (Jim) Lippard; grandchildren Sarah (Suzanne) Austin, Michael (Katie) Lippard, Emily (Eric) Knerr, Greg (Kate) Schuck; and great grandson Erickson Knerr. He is also survived by nephews Jerry (Robin) Nickel, Steve (Phyllis) Wheeler, and niece Sue Ellen (Kim) Hicks.
His celebration of life will be on November 2, 2019 at St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at 10am followed by the service at 11. Visitation will also be available after the service until 1pm.
In lieu of flowers and in honor of his wife's and daughters' philanthropic missions, donations may be made to Stansfield Circle, 5289 Arapaho Ct. Carmel, IN 46033; or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalMSsociety.org, or to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019