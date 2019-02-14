|
|
Wilbur L. "Bill" Appel
Indianapolis - Wilbur "Bill" Lewis Appel, Jr., 88, of Indianapolis, passed away on February 11, 2019. Bill was born on August 13, 1930, to parents Wilbur Lewis Appel and Gertrude (Schuler) Appel. He served his country honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Bill earned his MBA from Cornell University and his BA from Miami University. Bill owned Central Indiana Oil Co. in Kokomo, IN. He was a longtime member of Second Presbyterian Church; the Woodstock Country Club; the Service Club of Indianapolis; the City Club; and was a 20-year docent at the Indianapolis Museum of Art.
Bill was a very social and outgoing man, he was an avid golfer, loved art and classical music; reading, especially history; and enjoying a good party.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Wilbur and Gertrude, and his wife, Jeanne (Pipes) Appel, whom he married on November 22, 1958. After the passing of Jeanne, Bill spent several happy years with Joanie Friehofer (2012) and Jane Nolan.
He is survived by his loving daughters, Elizabeth A. Rinck (Jeffrey) and Susan A. McMillan (Knox); Kenneth Appel, brother; Margaret Winter (Chet), sister; as well as many other loving extended family members and friends.
A calling will be held from 12 to 2 pm on Friday, February 15, 2019 at Second Presbyterian Church, 7700 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis, with the service following immediately at 2 pm.
Memorial contributions in Bill's name may be made to: Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 14, 2019