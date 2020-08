Wilburn R. PitcockBargersville - Wilburn R. Pitcock, 90, of Bargersville, passed away on August 27, 2020.Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home at The Gardens of Olive Branch, 1605 S. State Road 135. Funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Memory Gardens.Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com