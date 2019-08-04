|
|
Wilburn "Bill" Reynolds
Fortville - Wilburn B. "Bill" Reynolds, 74, died Aug 2, 2019. He retired from Liquid Transport Co.
He is survived by wife Bonnie L. (Apple) Reynolds, daughters Shelley (Jeff) Horn, Angela (Eric) Fettig and Jody (Lee) Reasor; 10 grandchildren.
Friends may call Sat, Aug, 10, 2019 at Seals Funeral Home from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. A celebration of Bill's life will begin at 4:00 pm. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019