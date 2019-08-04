Services
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
(317) 485-5144
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Seals Funeral Home
122 W. Staat Street
Fortville, IN 46040
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
Wilburn "Bill" Reynolds

Wilburn "Bill" Reynolds Obituary
Wilburn "Bill" Reynolds

Fortville - Wilburn B. "Bill" Reynolds, 74, died Aug 2, 2019. He retired from Liquid Transport Co.

He is survived by wife Bonnie L. (Apple) Reynolds, daughters Shelley (Jeff) Horn, Angela (Eric) Fettig and Jody (Lee) Reasor; 10 grandchildren.

Friends may call Sat, Aug, 10, 2019 at Seals Funeral Home from 12:00 pm until 4:00 pm. A celebration of Bill's life will begin at 4:00 pm. Please see complete obituary at www.sealsfuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 4, 2019
