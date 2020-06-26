Wilda Jean Gardner Baker
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Wilda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wilda Jean Gardner Baker

Knoxville - Wilda Jean Gardner Baker, age 87, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Wilda was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN and had attended Lillian United Methodist Church in Lillian, AL. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald Faris Baker; infant son, Brian Alan Baker; granddaughter, Erin Rae Briggs; son-in-law, Gerry Raymond Briggs; sister, Ava May (Donald) McClintock. Wilda is survived by her daughters: Karen Rae Briggs of Knoxville, TN; Anita Lyn (Kenneth) McAfee of Zionsville, IN; Diane Kay (Andrew) Vela of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Anna Jean Briggs of Indianapolis, IN, Matthew Donald (Rosa) Vela of Knoxville, TN, Laura Rose (Luke) Dornon of Zeeland, MI; great-grandchildren: Levi Andrew Vela, Eleanor Rose Vela, Elizabeth Ruth Vela, Miriam Rose Dornon, Naomi Grace Dornon, brother Clark (Doris) Gardner of Brooks, KY, sister Alice (David) Bentley of Little Mountain, SC; and several extended family members whom she dearly loved. Burial will be in Indiana at Claysville Cemetery, at 10:00, July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Small Cell Ovarian Cancer in honor of Erin Briggs (www.smallcellovarian.org) or to Lillian United Methodist Church 12770 S. Perdido St. Lillian, AL 36549, (www.lillianumc.org). Full obit may be found at clickfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Burial
10:00 AM
Claysville Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home
11915 Kingston Pike
Farragut, TN 37934
865-671-6100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved