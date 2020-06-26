Wilda Jean Gardner Baker
Knoxville - Wilda Jean Gardner Baker, age 87, of Knoxville, TN, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 11, 2020 at Ft. Sanders Regional Medical Center. Wilda was a member of Middlebrook Pike United Methodist Church in Knoxville, TN and had attended Lillian United Methodist Church in Lillian, AL. She is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Donald Faris Baker; infant son, Brian Alan Baker; granddaughter, Erin Rae Briggs; son-in-law, Gerry Raymond Briggs; sister, Ava May (Donald) McClintock. Wilda is survived by her daughters: Karen Rae Briggs of Knoxville, TN; Anita Lyn (Kenneth) McAfee of Zionsville, IN; Diane Kay (Andrew) Vela of Knoxville, TN; grandchildren: Anna Jean Briggs of Indianapolis, IN, Matthew Donald (Rosa) Vela of Knoxville, TN, Laura Rose (Luke) Dornon of Zeeland, MI; great-grandchildren: Levi Andrew Vela, Eleanor Rose Vela, Elizabeth Ruth Vela, Miriam Rose Dornon, Naomi Grace Dornon, brother Clark (Doris) Gardner of Brooks, KY, sister Alice (David) Bentley of Little Mountain, SC; and several extended family members whom she dearly loved. Burial will be in Indiana at Claysville Cemetery, at 10:00, July 11, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Small Cell Ovarian Cancer in honor of Erin Briggs (www.smallcellovarian.org) or to Lillian United Methodist Church 12770 S. Perdido St. Lillian, AL 36549, (www.lillianumc.org). Full obit may be found at clickfh.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.