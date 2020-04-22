|
|
Wiliam Snoddy
Brownsburg - William (Bill) Manford Snoddy of Brownsburg, Indiana passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020, at the age of 92. Bill passed away peacefully of natural causes at home with his loved ones by his side.
Bill was born in Rushville, Indiana on May 1, 1927. He attended Rushville High School, where he excelled in athletics and was most proud of having played two basketball games in 1945 in the Hinkle Fieldhouse during the IHSAA semi-finals. After high school he served in the US Army and attended Dwyer Business School on the GI Bill. He married his high school sweetheart, Rita Mullins, on August 22, 1947.
Bill is survived by his wife Rita M. Snoddy; children Stephen Snoddy, Meade (Nancy) Snoddy, Suellen Bertram, Mary (Michael) Houston, Cynthia Pate and Stacey Snoddy; 13 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. His son Gregory Snoddy and daughter Diane Thomas (Jerry) preceded him in death.
A celebration of life service will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to at . Full obituary and online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020