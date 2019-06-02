Services
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
(317) 241-9311
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Floral Park
425 North Holt Road
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Will Fields


1940 - 2019
Will Fields Obituary
Will Fields

- - Will Fields passed away May 28, 2019

Mr. Fields was born July 18, 1940 in Neelyville, Missouri. He retired from Allison Gas Turbine after 28 years. Afterwards he worked 3 years at the Post Office, then worked 17 years at both Weir Cook and Indianapolis International Airport. He was married to Shirley Griffin for 55 years. He had 5 children, Anthony Beedles, Kimberly Byrd, Leigh Fields, William Fields, and Heather Fields, as well as 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorial gathering will be held Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at from 11 to 1pm, with a service starting at 1PM at Flanner Buchanan - Floral Park, 425 N. Holt Rd.

Friends are invited to leave online condolences for the family at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 2, 2019
