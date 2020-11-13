Dr. Willa M. Moore



Dr. Willa M. Moore, 95 was born in 1925 to Clester Richard and Mary Elice (Garrett) Lee in Alexandria, Indiana Willa passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia immediately following Willa's birth, her family returned to their home in Mansfield, Ohio where she grew up and finished her early education in the city schools. With expert training, she became a legal stenographer (Law Clerk) and served in this field for a number of years in the States of Indiana, Ohio, Michigan, and Washington. She also served as an accountant for over 40 years, serving in the private, corporate, academic, religious, and legal sectorsHer life of service has been full and varied as she has pursued many challenges and opportunities, some of which included: - Sunday School teaching and leadership; multiple leadership roles for Girl Scouts of America; Theatrics with Langston Hughes Radio Theater; Charter Member, Legal Stenographers In America; Charter Member/Secretary of Church Secretaries of America; Founding Member/Secretary/ Historian of International Minister's Wives of P. A. of W.; Advisory Board Member, "International Women In Leadership" - (inter-denominational); Writer and Author - "This Is Your Life," the official training Manual of IMWMWA of P.A.W.; She was the recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters Degree from Aenon Bible College, Indianapolis, IN. Additionally, she served as church organist, choir organizer and director. Even in her advanced senior years, she was still writing - with plans and ideas for another dozen books! Her marriage to Bishop Moore was blessed with four children, Benjamin, Jr. (Princess), Robert, Sr. (Raquel), Mark, Sr. (Shirley), and Marsha Ann Swilley (Roman, Sr.); nine grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. Out of this union have come 5 preachers (2 sons, 1 son-in-law, 2 grandsons). She was blessed to maintain her independence until the Lord called her home on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at approximately 9:20 a.m. at the age of 95.



She is preceded in victory by her parents, Bishop and Sis. C. R. Lee; the love of her life, her husband, Bishop Benjamin T. Moore, Sr.; her siblings - Winifred Washington, Robert L. Lee, and Jacquelyn Stewart; and one beloved grandson, Robert C. Moore, Jr. She leaves to rejoice in the Celebration of her Homegoing, a living brother-in-law (Pastor Merle Stewart), her children, grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and associates. Celebration of Life Services Saturday November 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Apostolic 6601 North Grandview, followed by interment at Crown Hill Cemetery, services have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Indianapolis, IN.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store