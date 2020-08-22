1/1
Willard Surface
Willard Surface

Bargersville - Willard J. "Bus" Surface 87 of Bargersville, IN passed away Friday August 21, 2020. He attended Emmerich Manual High School in Indianapolis. He had been an underground project manager for Far West Construction in Indianapolis for 30 years. A recording of the service will be available to view on Thursday August 27, 2020 at www.swartzmortuary.com/obituary/willard-surface. Burial will be in Forest Lawn Memory Gardens in Greenwood, IN. Swartz Family Community Mortuary and Memorial Center 300 South U.S. 31 (Morton Street) in Franklin, IN is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.swartzmortuary.com. Information 317-738-0202.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Swartz Family Community Mortuary
300 South Morton Street
Franklin, IN 46131
(317) 738-0202
