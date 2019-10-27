|
Willette J. "Billie" Eisinger
North Webster - Willette J. "Billie" Eisinger, 90, of North Webster, IN (formerly of Indianapolis) passed October 25, 2019. Born on May 6, 1929 in Kokomo to Robert & Agnes (Shepherd) Bohannon.
She graduated in 1947 from Kokomo High School and married Ray A. Eisinger who preceded her. She retired from Dr. Ronald Beams office in Indianapolis.
She formerly attended the Old Bethel United Methodist Church.
She is survived by: Son - Jay Eisinger of Indianapolis, Grandson & 2 Gt. Granddaughters Sister - Nancy (Harley) Friend
She was preceded by her parents, husband, son - Jeff Eisinger, grandson - Christopher Eisinger, 2 sisters, and brother.
Committal services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1st at Washington Park Cemetery East Chapel, Indianapolis. Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019