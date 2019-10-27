Services
Owen Family Funeral Home
8056 E. 500N
North Webster, IN 46555
(574) 834-1200
Committal
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Washington Park Cemetery East Chapel
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willette Eisinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willette J. "Billie" Eisinger


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Willette J. "Billie" Eisinger Obituary
Willette J. "Billie" Eisinger

North Webster - Willette J. "Billie" Eisinger, 90, of North Webster, IN (formerly of Indianapolis) passed October 25, 2019. Born on May 6, 1929 in Kokomo to Robert & Agnes (Shepherd) Bohannon.

She graduated in 1947 from Kokomo High School and married Ray A. Eisinger who preceded her. She retired from Dr. Ronald Beams office in Indianapolis.

She formerly attended the Old Bethel United Methodist Church.

She is survived by: Son - Jay Eisinger of Indianapolis, Grandson & 2 Gt. Granddaughters Sister - Nancy (Harley) Friend

She was preceded by her parents, husband, son - Jeff Eisinger, grandson - Christopher Eisinger, 2 sisters, and brother.

Committal services will take place at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1st at Washington Park Cemetery East Chapel, Indianapolis. Owen Family Funeral Home, North Webster, IN is in charge of arrangements.

To send condolences to the family in memory of Billie Eisinger, please visit www.owenfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Willette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now