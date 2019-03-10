|
|
William A. "Bill" Rohl
Lizton - 65, of Lizton, passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1953, in Indianapolis to Kenneth and Delores (Jeanie) Rohl. His father preceded him in death in 1988. His mother survives. He was a 1971 graduate of Ben Davis High School. He was married to Teresa R. Archer for 45 years. The wedding was on September 8, 1973, at St. Paul's Apostle Catholic Church in Greencastle. She survives. He worked for 35 years as a production supervisor at Sealed Air (formerly W. R. Grace) to provide for his family. In 2016 he retired. He was Dad to Chris (Elizabeth) Rohl, Alicia Williams, Kimberly Rohl, Cindy Mahan; Papaw to Gavin Mahan, Landon Williams, Xander Rouse, Sabrina Rohl; and Brother to Marvin (Gina) Rohl, Loren (Penny) Rohl, Cliff (Bobbi) Rohl, David (Brenda) Rohl, Don (Kim) Rohl, Kenny Rohl, Cathy (Bob) Metz, Karen (John) Burkhart. They all survive. He was a long time member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1005 W Main Street, Danville. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Mary Queen of Peace or the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019