Services
Matthews Mortuary
690 E 56th Street
Brownsburg, IN 46112-7775
(317) 852-4296
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
1005 W Main Street
Danville, IN
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church
1005 W Main Street
Danville, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Rohl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Rohl


1953 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William A. "Bill" Rohl Obituary
William A. "Bill" Rohl

Lizton - 65, of Lizton, passed away on March 2, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1953, in Indianapolis to Kenneth and Delores (Jeanie) Rohl. His father preceded him in death in 1988. His mother survives. He was a 1971 graduate of Ben Davis High School. He was married to Teresa R. Archer for 45 years. The wedding was on September 8, 1973, at St. Paul's Apostle Catholic Church in Greencastle. She survives. He worked for 35 years as a production supervisor at Sealed Air (formerly W. R. Grace) to provide for his family. In 2016 he retired. He was Dad to Chris (Elizabeth) Rohl, Alicia Williams, Kimberly Rohl, Cindy Mahan; Papaw to Gavin Mahan, Landon Williams, Xander Rouse, Sabrina Rohl; and Brother to Marvin (Gina) Rohl, Loren (Penny) Rohl, Cliff (Bobbi) Rohl, David (Brenda) Rohl, Don (Kim) Rohl, Kenny Rohl, Cathy (Bob) Metz, Karen (John) Burkhart. They all survive. He was a long time member of Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1005 W Main Street, Danville. A Celebration of Life will be held there on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. The visitation will be at 10 a.m. Mass will begin at 11 a.m. Memorial gifts may be made to Mary Queen of Peace or the . Online guestbook at www.matthewsmortuary.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now