Visitation
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 2:00 PM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
2:00 PM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
Plainfield, IN
Burial
Following Services
Clayton Cemetery
William A. Stein Obituary
William A. Stein

Plainfield - William A. Stein, 90 of Plainfield, passed away May 26, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in the Clayton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the mass in the church. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019
