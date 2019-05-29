|
|
William A. Stein
Plainfield - William A. Stein, 90 of Plainfield, passed away May 26, 2019. A funeral mass will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in St. Susanna Catholic Church, Plainfield, with burial to follow in the Clayton Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am until the mass in the church. Hall-Baker Funeral Home, Plainfield, is in charge of the arrangements. To view the full obituary or leave the family a condolence, please visit www.bakerfuneralservice.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 29, 2019