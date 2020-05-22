William B. O'Day, 95, of Indianapolis, passed away on May 20, 2020 at his home in Brownsburg, Indiana.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Englewood Christian Church at a future date in June.
Funeral services for family only will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 23rd at Brownsburg Baptist Church with William's grandson, Drew Phillips, officiating. Burial will follow at Washington Park East Cemetery. Arrangements are by Flanner and Buchanan - Speedway.
Bill was born in Indianapolis on March 27, 1925. He graduated from Arsenal Tech High School in 1943.
Bill was a veteran of WWII and served in the Army as a truck driver for the 630th Engineer Co of the U.S. 9th Army in the European theater.
He married Judie on July 3, 1947, (he had one day off work on the 4th for a honeymoon). He worked as a machinist for New York Central and Conrail railroads for 44 years. He was a longtime member of Englewood Christian Church, where he served for many years as a deacon and trustee.
Bill is survived by Judie O'Day: spouse, Kevin: son, Patsy (Ned) Phillips: daughter,: Grandchildren Casey O'Day, Conner O'Day, Sydney O'Day, Drew (Lisa) Phillips, Stephanie (Nathan) Ferch, Kelsey (James) Vaughn, Keri (Paul) O'Bold,: and great-Grandchildren: Colton, Elin, Hayden, Logan, Hudson, Audrey, Cooper, and Riley.
Memorials may be given to Englewood Christian Church.
The family of William O'Day wishes to extend our sincere thanks to his friends and care givers.
Online condolences and a video tribute may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 22 to May 24, 2020.