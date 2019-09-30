Services
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-899-7115
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East
10722 E Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
William B. "Bill" Spears

William B. "Bill" Spears Obituary
William "Bill" B. Spears

Indianapolis - William B. Spears, 61, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away September 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 -8PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held the following day, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11AM with an hour of visitation prior. To read Bill's complete life story, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019
