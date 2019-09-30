|
|
William "Bill" B. Spears
Indianapolis - William B. Spears, 61, of Indianapolis, IN, passed away September 26, 2019. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 from 4 -8PM at Flanner Buchanan - Washington Park East, 10722 E. Washington St., Indianapolis, IN. Funeral services will be held the following day, Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11AM with an hour of visitation prior. To read Bill's complete life story, visit www.flannerbuchanan.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019