William (Bill) Baynes



Naples, FL - 88, of Naples, Florida, formerly of; Indianapolis, Indiana; Burrelton, Scotland, passed away August 3, 2020.



Born March 2, 1932 in Burrelton, Scotland, Bill started school at the age of 3, graduated University at 15 and joined the Royal Corp. of Engineers at 17.



Bill had degrees in Electrical Engineering and Mechinical Engineering. After coming to the United States Bill took a degree in Human Factors from the University of California.



Mattel Corporation approached Bill in Scotland and recruited him to come to the United States in 1967 to head Mattel's Design and Research Department, bringing to market Barbie, Push Me-Pull Me, Chatty Cathy and Hot Wheels cars and tracks, for which he has many patents.



Bill worked as a consultant for Winners Products Engineering, Ltd., Hong Kong, for their entry into the barbecue grill field, creating the manufacturing facility, manufacturing lines and testing labs. Winners ultimately became the largest manufacturer of barbecue grills in the world.



Bill was instrumental in consulting in many areas, and holds patents for his designs from Mattel, plus; barbecue grills, kerosene heaters, propane tank valves and tubular playground equipment. Due to his knowledge and expertise, Bill consulted with many law firms around the world as the "person most knowledgeable" to aid in litigaton. Bill consulted with Manchester Tank, King Cooker, UL Standards Board, past Board of the President's Council for Fitness in Children's Playground Equipment.



Bill's hobbies included flying his own planes, golf, traveling, reading and people, as he spoke seven languages.



He is survived by his wife, Linda Mayo Baynes, of 35 years, son William A. Baynes and daughter Susan Cook (Steve) and six grandchildren.



Bill will be going home to Scotland for his final resting place.









