Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Freewill Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
First Freewill Baptist Church
William "Bill" C. "Sonny" Maynard Obituary
William "Sonny" "Bill" C. Maynard

Indianapolis - William "Sonny" "Bill" C. Maynard, 82, passed away Tuesday August 20, 2019. On Saturday August 31, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 11 am with visitation from 9 am until 11 am at First Freewill Baptist Church, and interment at Crown Hill Cemetery.

Love ones left to cherish his memory include his wife of seventeen years Valeria Crowe-Maynard; sons: Gregory C. Maynard (Elaine), Scott L. Maynard; stepdaughters: Terri L. Byron and Pamela E. Simmons (Marcus); eleven grandchildren, twenty-seven great-grandchildren, four sisters, Darlene Maynard-Haynes (Clarence), Betty Spraggins, Armentha Jean Quarles, and Karen Cheung, and one brother Jerry L. Maynard (Mary).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Aug. 29, 2019
