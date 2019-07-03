|
|
William Bowers
Fishers - On June 29, William (Bill) Bowers passed away at the age of 68. Bill was born on November 29, 1950 to Janice and William Bowers. He served as a medic in the Army 1968-1972. Bill graduated from University High School in Bloomington in 1968. He graduated from Indiana University with a degree in Business Administration. On May 26, 1973 he married Jill Carroll Bowers. They raised one daughter, Shelly. Bill worked in medical sales for most of his career, and was working part-time at Ikea at the time of his passing.
Bill Bowers never met a stranger. He loved talking with anyone and everyone, and genuinely enjoyed getting to know those around him. Bill had a passion for people, and especially loved children. He also adored dogs and wildlife. He grew up with a close circle of friends that have remained close for 50+ years.
Bill was preceded in death by his father William F. Bowers, Sr. and his mother Janice Poolitsan. He is survived by his wife Jill and daughter Shelly, his sister Francie, his nephew Taylor (wife Shauna, children Kennedi and Tynleigh), and his dogs Hazel and Lola.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date. The Funeral Chapel of Powell and Deckard is handling arrangements.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 3, 2019