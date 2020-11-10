William Breck
Greenwood - William Breck, 91, passed away peacefully on November 8, 2020. Born
September 28, 1929, in Shelbyville, Indiana, to the late J.W.O. and Martha (Hession) Breck, Bill was a 1947 graduate of Shelbyville High School. He was a five sport athlete and member of the 1947 Shelbyville Golden Bears state championship basketball team. He graduated in 1951 from DePauw University where he was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. While at DePauw, he met the love of his life, Katie Clark. They were married on October 27, 1951, at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church in Indianapolis.
After graduating from DePauw, Bill pursued a life-long career in education. Over the years, he held teaching and coaching positions at Selma High School and Greenfield High School before serving as Principal at Lewisville High School, Triton Central
High School, and at Franklin Community High School from 1967-81. He also was an
Assistant Superintendent in the Plainfield school system and at Hamilton
Southeastern where he retired. His passion was high school athletics, and he was active in the IHSAA where he served many years on the Athletic Council and two terms on the Board of Control.
Bill attended Center Grove Church and will be remembered as a devoted husband, proud father, and doting grandfather and great-grandfather. He never missed a chance to cheer on his grandchildren in all their activities and sports. Bill loved working in the yard and took pride in his perfectly manicured lawn. An avid basketball fan, he would attend the high school state basketball tournament every year and faithfully followed his Butler Bulldogs and IU Hoosiers.
Survivors include his sons John (Sarah) Breck, Greenwood, and Michael Breck,
Austin, TX; and grandchildren Jennifer (Nicholas) Kovach of Carmel, Abigail (Michael) Brown of Cincinnati, and Andrew Breck of Indianapolis. He is also survived by six great-grandchildren, Mila and Olivia Kovach and Catherine, Joshua, Emily, and Annalise Brown. A sister, Anne Dunn of Evansville, also survives. He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Catherine (Clark) Breck.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Gothic Chapel, Crown Hill Cemetery. Private burial will follow the service. Memorial contributions may be made to the IHSAA Foundation and the Johnson County Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.ghherrmann.com