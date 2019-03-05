Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
William Bruno
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Life Line Baptist Church
Camby, IN
Service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Line Baptist Church
Camby, IN
Brownsburg - William B. Bruno, 79, passed away March 2, 2019. He was born in Washington PA March 8, 1939. He retired from G.E. Supply Co. after 33 years of service. He was also a member of Life Line Baptist Church. He is survived by Nieces, Valerie Lee, Lisa Waters, Antoinette Hatzell and Kimberly Bruno; Nephews, Jon Bruno, Leonard, Bernard, Byron, AJ and Jim Dornberger, Danny, Kenny, and Ronnie Dyson, Michael and David Bruno. Services will be at Life Line Baptist Church-Camby IN 11am Thursday March 7, 2019 with Visitation 9am-11am before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Life Line Baptist Church, Wheeler Mission Ministries, and the Voice of Martyrs. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Mar. 5, 2019
