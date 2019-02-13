Services
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
(317) 241-6333
William Harlow
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
Service
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Conkle Funeral Home - Speedway
4925 West 16th. Street
Speedway, IN 46224
William "Tooter" C. Harlow Sr.

Indianapolis - 93, passed away February 10, 2019. He was a retired Stock Chaser for Allisons. He was also a Veteran of the US Navy during WWII and a member of the Brownsburg American Legion.

He was the son of Hazel (Winkler) Harlow and Robert Leslie Harlow, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by 2 brothers, Robert and Ronald Harlow; 5 sisters, Mildred Meloskie, Marian Prior, Phyllis Dameron, Dorothy Egg and Ramona Harlow. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Jean (Brown) Harlow; children, Cathy Wright and William C. Harlow Jr.; grandchildren, Carrie (Joey) Fulbright, Christopher Wright, Justin Harlow and Kiersti (Justin) Binette and great grandchildren, Lunden Fulbright, Natalie Fulbright, Olivia Harlow and Decker Binette; also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Services will be 1pm Thursday, February 14, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway with visitation 11am-1pm before the Service. Burial will be in West Ridge Park Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the or the . Mr. Harlow's family would like to thank the Staff of The Harrison and Heart to Heart Hospice. Online condolences may be made to

www.conklefuneralhome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 13, 2019
