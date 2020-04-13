|
William C. Jamison
Indianapolis - William C. Jamison (89) of Indianapolis passed away on April 11, 2020. He was born on April 11, 1931 in Butler, PA to the late Robert & Elizabeth Jamison.
Bill worked as a buyer and salesman for several companies, served in the Navy and was a Boy Scout leader. He was an active member of many clubs and enjoyed singing with the Roberts Park UMC, Scottish Rite & two Barbershop Quartet choirs. Bill was a member of Roberts Park UMC for over 50 years. He also attended The Creek Church, Indianapolis and St John UMC, Sebring, FL.
He is preceded in death by his wife May Jamison; parents; sister Joyce Mercer and brother Robert Jamison. Left to cherish his memory, Iverne Turnbull, Lesa & Dale Guinn, Scott Jamison, Joseph & Samantha Jamison, Lezlie McAllen & Dustin Hutton, Ada-Mae, Joss & Scarlett along with several niece & nephews.
In keeping with his generous spirit, his family would like to acknowledge that Bill has donated his body to science. A deeply heartfelt thank you to everyone at Plainfield Health Care Center for their care and kindness. Services will be private.
Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the .
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020