William "Bill" Carter, Jr
Noblesville - William "Bill" Rodger Carter Jr., 72, of Noblesville, passed away on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at his home. He was born on May 27, 1947 to William Rodger and Audrey D. (Wilson) Carter in Milford, Ohio.
Bill received his bachelors degree from Ohio University where he belonged to Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity. He worked as a food broker for Dugan/Doss, which then became Crossmark Company. Bill loved his job so much that he did not retire until the he was 70 years old. He was an avid golfer and could be found at Harbour Trees Golf Club. Bill was a long time Colts season ticket holder. Most of all, Bill loved his family and especially time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his daughters, Laura Renee (Bradley) Ray and Natalie Lynn (Michael) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Myles and Madelyn Ray and Dylan and Audrey Fitzpatrick; brother, Steve (Pam) Carter.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ann Carter in 2012.
Private family services will be held. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Cicero Cemetery in Cicero.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 27 to May 31, 2020.