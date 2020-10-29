William Charles Bissmeyer II
Naples - On Sunday, October 25, 2020, William Charles Bissmeyer II, loving husband, father of five and grandfather to 11, passed away at the age of 66 in Naples, Florida. Bill was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, on April 15, 1954 to William Charles Bissmeyer Sr. and Jeanne Puttman. In 1976, he graduated from John Carroll University in Cleveland, Ohio majoring in business. Bill received his MBA from Xavier University in 1980 and taught marketing classes during his studies.
Bill met his loving wife, Helen Maria Francel, while attending John Carroll in 1972. They were married on December 18, 1976. They eventually moved to Indianapolis where Bill started B&B Energy and became a successful businessman while raising their five sons. He had a passion to encourage parents and children to further deepen their relationships. In March 2002, Bill's movement began as Dads' Day influenced by the death of his son, John David, and integrated with the All Pro Dad Organization. His life centered around faith and family.
Bill is preceded in death by his son, John David; his parents and one brother, Roger. He is survived by his wife, Helen; his sons, Bill (Megan), Joe (Camille), Tommy (Nancy) and Andrew (Katie); his 11 grandchildren, John, Charlie and Hannah Bissmeyer; Gemma, Veronica, Felicity and Angelina Bissmeyer; Isabella Bissmeyer; and Alexander, Anibel and Olivia Bissmeyer.
Visitation will be at Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel, Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection at Holy Spirit at Geist Parish, Monday, November 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. A private family burial will follow the Mass. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be directed to the Dad's Day Legacy Fund at https://www.gofundme.com/f/dad039s-day-legacy-fund
. www.shirleybrothers.com
.